Futures Movers: Oil prices finish higher, encouraged by OPEC+ commitment to output cuts

Oil futures stretch their gains to a second session Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia and Russia reportedly held discussions, reiterating the OPEC+ commitment to abide by the production-cut agreement. A report by the International Energy Agency, however, underlined fears an acceleration in new COVID-19 cases around the world will dent demand for crude.
