Oil futures climb Friday, buoyed by a possible storm formation in the Gulf of Mexico, but prices still register a weekly loss, pressured in part by signs of progress toward a restoration of the Iran nuclear deal that would lift sanctions against Tehran.
- CityWatch: Sweet return: A post-COVID recovery is baking on Duane Street - May 21, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices finish higher, suffer a weekly loss on progress toward Iran nuclear deal - May 21, 2021
- Buy This, Not That: Here’s exactly how to get the best prices on Amazon, according to a veteran deal pro - May 21, 2021