Oil futures finish lower on Monday after recording their largest weekly gain in three months on Friday, as traders await monthly oil reports due out later this week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : 1st Source Bank says it is another victim of Progress Software’s MOVEit hack - July 10, 2023
- : Dow snaps 4-day losing streak as investors await inflation data, earnings - July 10, 2023
- Crypto: Bitcoin to reach $50,000 by year-end, but top $100,000 by end of 2024, says Standard Chartered strategist - July 10, 2023