Futures Movers: Oil prices finish lower as domestic crude and gasoline supplies post weekly rise

Oil futures finish lower on Thursday after a U.S. government report revealed that domestic crude inventories rose for a third straight week and gasoline supplies logged their first rise in seven weeks.
