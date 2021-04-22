Oil futures finish with a slight gain Thursday, after falling to their lowest intraday levels in more than a week before reversing course, as traders tried to assess the impact on energy demand of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Asia in particular.
- The Tell: ‘Massive helicopter drop of money’ from Fed and Congress raises inflation risk, says manager of $88 billion bond fund - April 22, 2021
- ETF Wrap: ETF Wrap: Let’s get away from it all - April 22, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices finish with a modest gain after slipping to a more than 1-week low - April 22, 2021