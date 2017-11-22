Futures Movers: Oil prices gain as fall in U.S. crude supply feeds bets for OPEC output-cut extension

Oil prices climb Wednesday as a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies backs expectations that OPEC will decide to extend its output-cut deal when it meets with other major producers next week.
