Futures Movers: Oil prices gain for the session, but post a loss for the week after Trump tariff tweet

Oil prices climb Friday, marking a partial bounce back from the plunge from a day earlier that saw the U.S. benchmark suffer its biggest one-day fall in more than four years after President Donald Trump moved to impose additional import tariffs on Chinese goods.
