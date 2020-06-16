Futures Movers: Oil prices gain more than 3% as IEA report points to record rise in crude appetite next year

Oil futures finish more than 3% higher on Tuesday as a monthly report from the International Energy Agency forecast a record rise in demand for crude and its byproducts next year, but only after first dropping significantly in the current year.
