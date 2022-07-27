Oil futures gain ground Wednesday, buoyed by U.S. government data showing weekly declines in domestic crude and product supplies.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices higher with U.S. crude supplies down a second week - July 27, 2022
- Market Extra: Surprise? How the stock market has reacted on each Fed decision day since March - July 27, 2022
- The Margin: The current $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history - July 27, 2022