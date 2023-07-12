Crude oil prices were treading water early Wednesday after an overnight bump faded ahead of an update on U.S. inventories, as well as the U.S. June inflation report that could impact markets more broadly.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: ‘Like a drunk stumbling across the highway.’ How one fund is preparing for market turmoil even as stocks have surged. - July 12, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices trade at highest since June ahead of U.S. CPI data - July 12, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Nvidia could follow ‘blowout’ outlook with more massive upside, analyst says - July 12, 2023