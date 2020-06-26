Futures Movers: Oil prices inch higher Friday but set to post a weekly loss amid lingering worries about coronavirus impacts

Oil futures on Friday see muted gains as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and growing infections in parts of the world signal a hard slog for a fuller recovery in crude-oil demand over the longer term.
