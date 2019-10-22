Futures Movers: Oil prices log first gain in 3 sessions after report OPEC will weigh deeper output cuts

Oil futures finish higher on Tuesday to log their first gain in three sessions, buoyed by a report that major oil producers will consider deeper production cuts when they meet in December.
