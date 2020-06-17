Futures Movers: Oil prices pare losses as U.S. crude supplies edge higher and product stocks decline

Oil futures trade lower on Wednesday, but pare some of their early losses despite the U.S. government reported that domestic crude supplies edged higher in the latest week, while oil stockpiles at the nation’s storage hub and inventories of gasoline and distillates declined.
