Futures Movers: Oil prices post a gain as EIA reports biggest U.S. crude supply decline in 5 weeks

Oil futures post a gain on Wednesday after U.S. government data reported a weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies—the largest in five weeks—along with declines in petroleum products, which helped to ease concerns surrounding a slowdown in demand.
