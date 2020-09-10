Oil prices post a loss on Thursday after U.S. government data reveal a weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories, on the heels of six consecutive weeks of declines, raising expectations of an oversupplied market as uncertainty continues to surround the outlook for demand.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices post a loss as EIA reports first weekly U.S. crude-stock climb in 7 weeks - September 10, 2020
- Oil futures post a loss as U.S. crude supplies climb - September 10, 2020
- : 5 things you need to know about the new NFL season - September 10, 2020