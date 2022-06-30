Futures Movers: Oil prices post a loss for the month, but log strong first-half gains

Oil futures fell on Thursday, as a weekly increase in U.S. gasoline and distillate supplies raise worries over the demand outlook and major oil producers pledge to boost production in August, as expected.
