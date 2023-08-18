Oil futures snapped a run of seven straight weekly gains as worries about Chinese demand, rising bond yields and a stronger dollar take a toll.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices post first weekly loss since June - August 18, 2023
- Crypto: Bitcoin’s tumble: Here’s what may have sparked selloff — and why it may spell trouble for other assets - August 18, 2023
- The Margin: ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks are losing some of their shine, but their bonds are doing fine - August 18, 2023