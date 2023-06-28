Oil futures on Wednesday head higher after official data show that U.S. crude inventories fell by almost 10 million barrels last week, but domestic supplies of gasoline and distillates unexpectedly rose.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow down 150 points as Powell calls rate hikes at consecutive meetings possible - June 28, 2023
- : Jefferies stock rises as CEO eyes ‘green shoots’ in deal-making - June 28, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices rise as EIA reports a nearly 10 million-barrel weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies - June 28, 2023