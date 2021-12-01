Futures Movers: Oil prices rise as some traders bet that OPEC will pause its monthly output increases

Oil prices strengthen on Wednesday, rebounding from a more than 5% drop a day earlier, as some traders bet that the recent plunge in prices will lead major oil producers to hold back on production as the market weighs the economic impact on the omicron variant of coronavirus.
