Oil prices fall Tuesday to their lowest settlement since June, unable to shake off worries about crude demand due to a continued rise in coronavirus cases, the end of the U.S. summer holiday driving season and a report that Saudi Arabia plans to cut its oil prices in October.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Aurora Cannabis stock slides 9% on news of up to $1.4 billion goodwill impairment charge - September 8, 2020
- The Fed: Consumers increase borrowing in July for the second month in a row - September 8, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil prices settle at lowest since June, with Brent prices below $40 - September 8, 2020