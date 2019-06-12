Futures Movers: Oil prices settle at roughly 5-month low as data show U.S. supplies climbing

Oil prices on Wednesday log their lowest finish since January as U.S. crude supplies climbed a second week in a row and concerns about energy demand persisted on the back of growing U.S.-China trade tensions.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: The ‘Buffett Yardstick’ may be signaling the worst risk-reward setup ever - June 12, 2019
- This stock sector is having its best month in 4 years and, no, it’s not tech - June 12, 2019
- Market Extra: This S&P 500 sector is having its best month in about 4 years, trouncing tech stocks - June 12, 2019