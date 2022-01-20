Futures Movers: Oil prices settle lower, but global supply risks limit losses

Oil futures settle with a modest loss on Thursday, easing back from their highest levels since 2014 following an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but geopolitical risks to global supplies help to limit price losses.
