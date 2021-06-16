Oil futures settle with a slight gain on Wednesday, just barely extending their rise to the highest prices in more than two years after official U.S. government data showed a more than seven million-barrel weekly decline in crude inventories. Prices, however, pared much of their earlier gain after the Federal Reserve said it may raise interest rates in 2023.
- Project Syndicate: The G-7 is as relevant as the League of Nations - June 16, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices settle with a slight gain after supply data and Fed update - June 16, 2021
- Dow on verge of closing below 50-day moving average for first time in over 3 months after Fed decision - June 16, 2021