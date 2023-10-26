Crude oil futures turned lower on Thursday following their first gain in four sessions as traders awaited a fresh reading on the strength of U.S. economic growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : European Central Bank pauses as inflation drops ‘markedly’ - October 26, 2023
- Earnings Results: UPS stock drops toward a 3-year low after another revenue miss and lowered outlook - October 26, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices slide as traders await U.S. GDP report - October 26, 2023