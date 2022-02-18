Futures Movers: Oil prices suffer first weekly loss of the year as hopes for Iran deal outweigh Ukraine worries

Oil futures mark their first weekly loss in nine weeks, as prospects for restoring the Iran nuclear deal outweigh fears of supply disruptions should Russia invade Ukraine.
