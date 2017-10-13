Oil prices jumped Friday on a mix of factors, including bullish Chinese data and geopolitical risks from oil-rich regions in the Middle East.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: These insurance stocks look like winners as Trump whacks at Obamacare - October 13, 2017
- Futures Movers: Oil prices surge on strong Chinese crude imports and Iran uncertainty - October 13, 2017
- Currencies: Dollar in holding pattern, with inflation data to highlight Fed’s aim to hike rates - October 13, 2017