Futures Movers: Oil prices surge over 3% to four-month high as EU agrees stimulus package

Oil futures on Tuesday end sharply higher, with prices logging their highest settlement since early March, as markets grow more positive about the world’s ability to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which has threatened to deliver lasting damage to demand for crude and its byproducts.
