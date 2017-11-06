Futures Movers: Oil prices surge to fresh high amid Saudi shake-up

U.S. oil futures surge on Monday, headed for the highest settlement in more than two years as the crude market is rattled by political disruptions over the weekend in Saudi Arabia that saw officials and members of the royal family detained.
