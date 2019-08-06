Futures Movers: Oil prices surrender recovery gains, tracking volatile stock market

Crude-oil futures turned lower Tuesday, giving up early gains after the stock market pared its recovery and as questions over global demand for oil, tied to U.S. tensions with major trade partners, persisted.
