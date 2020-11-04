Futures Movers: Oil prices tally a third straight climb as U.S. crude supplies post a hefty weekly drop

Oil futures tally a third straight climb Wednesday, brushing off an uncertain outcome in the U.S. presidential election, as investors focus on a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. Prices also see boost from a possible delay of additional oil supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the group’s allies.
