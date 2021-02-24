Oil futures touch fresh 13-month highs in Wednesday trading, as data from the U.S. government show that weekly crude supplies edged higher on the back of a sharp decline in distillate inventories, which hinted at larger supply losses in the weeks ahead amid energy production losses brought on by winter storms.
- The Wall Street Journal: Foxconn to build cars for electric-vehicle startup Fisker - February 24, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices touch fresh 13-month highs as U.S. supplies edge up - February 24, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Credit card companies are taking another swipe at merchants with higher fees - February 24, 2021