Oil futures were treading water early Wednesday as investors waited to hear from the Federal Reserve. Both U.S. and global benchmarks were trading slightly higher after settling at their lowest levels in nearly six months.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : LifeMD’s stock soars 13% as company and Medifast to create weight-management program that includes GLP-1 drugs - December 13, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices tread water as traders await Fed - December 13, 2023
- Europe Markets: Pound and government bond yields slide after U.K. economy contracts in October - December 13, 2023