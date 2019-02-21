Futures Movers: Oil prices under pressure as U.S. crude supplies show 5th straight weekly rise

Crude-oil futures trade lower Thursday after a U.S. government report revealed that domestic supplies of the commodity climbed for a fifth straight week, but signs of declines in world-wide output cap price losses.
