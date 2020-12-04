Futures Movers: Oil prices up 5 straight weeks to 9-month high after OPEC+ deal to only slowly unwind output cuts

Oil futures rose Friday, with prices up a fifth week in a row and the global benchmark settling at its highest since early March.
