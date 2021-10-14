Futures Movers: Oil prices up on a higher demand forecast, but EIA reports biggest weekly U.S. supply climb since March

Oil futures rise Thursday, finding support after the International Energy Agency underlined rising demand from power generators in the face of soaring prices for natural gas and coal but prices pared gains after U.S. government data revealed a third straight weekly rise in domestic crude inventories, the largest since March.
