Oil prices edge down Monday from the multiweek highs they scored last week, with concerns over the possibility of a trade war between the U.S. and China weighing on prices, as China marks the start of trading for its own crude futures contract.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil retreats from multiweek high as U.S., China trade concerns weigh - March 26, 2018
- Key Words: Robert Shiller: An economic crisis looms amid the chaos brought by Trump - March 26, 2018
- Stocks pare powerful early gains as Facebook’s bear-market share drop weighs on tech - March 26, 2018