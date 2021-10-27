Futures Movers: Oil retreats on industry data showing rise in U.S. crude inventories

The U.S. oil benchmark pulls back from a seven-year high after data from an industry trade group shows a rise in crude and fuel inventories. Official weekly data is due Wednesday morning.
