Futures Movers: Oil scores back-to-back gains as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

Oil futures on Tuesday extend a bounce from last week’s rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation’s daily crude output offline.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- GameStop stock rockets toward biggest gain in 5 months - August 24, 2021
- : Biden to keep Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline - August 24, 2021
- Project Syndicate: Free-market economists’ incoherent argument gets the story of COVID completely backward - August 24, 2021