Futures Movers: Oil sees biggest daily gain of 2020 as traders hope for OPEC cuts this week

Oil prices settle more than 4% higher on Monday,—the biggest daily percentage climb of the year so far—as investors grow increasingly optimistic that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will announce production cuts later this week.
