Oil futures tumble on Friday in the wake of news that President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, contributing to a roughly 8% loss in U.S. prices.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- White House objects to FDA’s plans for authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine: WSJ - October 2, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil sells off after Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, sending U.S. prices down 8% for the week - October 2, 2020
- Pence-Harris debate still on track for next week despite Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis: report - October 2, 2020