Futures Movers: Oil settles higher on hopes supply cuts, reopening economies will drain crude glut

Oil futures finish higher Tuesday, with U.S. prices topping $25 a barrel on expectations that falling production levels and a gradual revival in demand, as countries begin to loosen COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on movement, will ease a global glut of crude that has slammed prices in 2020.
