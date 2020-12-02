Futures Movers: Oil settles higher with OPEC+ expected to extend output cuts and U.S. crude supplies down a second week

Oil futures settle higher on Wednesday as traders bet that the OPEC+ alliance will extend output cuts into the new year and U.S. government data reveal a decline in domestic crude inventories for a a second week in a row.
