Oil futures finish lower Friday as a spate of news reports tied to Iran sanctions, a cease-fire between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and the U.S. considering limits on investor portfolio flows into China pressured prices, contributing to a loss of nearly 4% for the week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: DirectTV may drop NFL Sunday Ticket package - September 27, 2019
- Futures Movers: Oil settles lower, loses nearly 4% for the week - September 27, 2019
- ‘My lips have never brought down a president,’ says Washington’s champion whistleblower - September 27, 2019