Oil futures are steadying after last week’s declines, as investors await expected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Good news for Super Bowl party hosts: Chicken wing prices are down by 22% - January 30, 2023
- FA Center: If ‘Dr. Copper’ is your source about the stock market’s health, you’d better get a second opinion - January 30, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil steadies ahead of expected rate hikes, OPEC committee meeting - January 30, 2023