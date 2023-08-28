Oil futures trade near unchanged as investors assess China’s latest efforts to bolster its economy and monitor the threat posed by Tropical Storm Idalia to output.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices climb, building on first weekly advance in a month - August 28, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil steady as China moves to bolster stock market - August 28, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Fed’s Powell left investors with a cloud of uncertainty, and the U.S. stock market faces a difficult week ahead - August 28, 2023