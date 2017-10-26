Futures Movers: Oil struggles for direction, maintains weekly gain

Oil struggles for direction Thursday, but holds on to a gain for the week after recent data showed an unexpected weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies and a sizable increase in domestic production, along with drops in product stockpiles.
