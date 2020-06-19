Futures Movers: Oil tallies a nearly 10% weekly gain as OPEC+ tightens reins on output cuts, global demand outlook improves

Oil futures settled higher Friday for the day, with U.S. prices up nearly 10% for the week as OPEC members and allies tightened the reins on output cuts and some signs of improvement in the outlook for the global economy brighten the outlook for energy demand.
