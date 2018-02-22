Futures Movers: Oil turns higher after unexpected inventory drop

Oil prices moved firmly lower on Thursday, getting pressured by a rise in the dollar after hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve’s suggested the policy makers may raise interest rates faster than previously expected.
