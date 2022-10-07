Oil futures climbed Friday for a fifth session in a row to post a strong gain for the week after the recent decision by major oil producers to cut output.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NerdWallet: Why did Medicare star ratings go down for 2023? Here’s what it means for beneficiaries. - October 7, 2022
- Futures Movers: Oil up a 5th session, with U.S. prices gaining nearly 17% for the week after OPEC+ production cuts - October 7, 2022
- How the Columbus Day holiday on Monday affects financial markets - October 7, 2022