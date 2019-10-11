Oil prices climb Friday to tally a gain of nearly 4% for the week as reported progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations eased worries about energy demand, and as news of an explosion on an Iranian tanker fed tensions in the Middle East.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil up nearly 4% for week on reported progress in U.S.-China trade talks, rise in Middle East tensions - October 11, 2019
- Fastenal’s stock rockets toward best day in 32 years after earnings beat - October 11, 2019
- Love & Money: 8 weird things that America’s happiest couples have in common - October 11, 2019